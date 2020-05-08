3 fashion school museums you can visit virtually

While fashion students have transitioned to remote learning and museum exhibitions have been postponed, fashion schools’ museums from New York, California to Georgia have curated a number of online exhibitions to keep their communities inspired. Why not spend time on lockdown wisely and brush up on fashion knowledge through these free virtual tours?

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in LA

The FIDM Museum Permanent Collection contains 15,000 objects representing over 200 years of fashion history, from haute couture, ready-to-wear to non-Western dress, film costumes and even fragrance. Two major archives—Rudi Gernreich and Gianni Versace Menswear—are highlights of the museum’s collection. Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé SS84: An Homage to Dressmaking from the Michel Arnaud Archive and the Art of Television Costume Design are some of the current online exhibitions available to virtual visitors.

The Museum at FIT at home

New Yorkers may be entering week eight of work-from-home orders and to offer escape while being educational, The Museum at FIT continues to inspire-even digitally. They’ve added more than 90 new objects to their online collections, from the 18th century to the 2000s, from Gilbert Adrian to Yohji Yamamoto. A relevant online exhibition from its 2016 archive is aptly titled Uniformity which spotlights the distinctive nurse uniform-developed during the mid-19th century to outfit students of newly formed nursing schools.

SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion and Film

Located in Atlanta, the Savannah College of Art and Design’s fashion museum has started a #MuseumfromHome initiative. Each week, SCAD chooses a unique designer from its archive to spotlight virtually. From Pierre Cardin’s 2018 exhibition Pursuit of the Future to designers Patrick Kelly and AzzedineAlaïa, there are enough dynamic exhibitions, online video interviews and more to learn about fashion and film’s symbiosis throughout history.

Photos: FashionUnited