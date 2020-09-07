5 biggest trends for fall 2020

In this coming fall of 2020, FashionUnited gives you an overview of the key trends that will mark the new season. A best for retailers in search of inspiration, for restocking or to update their windows.

1. Sophisticated loungewear

We cannot ignore the loungewear market on which many retailers have had to fall back to face the period of containment. Leggings, long fluffy vests and loose clothing embrace the locker room of individuals under house arrest without falling into neglect. The market is merging into that of well-being, banning synthetic textiles to better inspire dreams through noble materials, preferably from an eco-responsible and easy-care production, and sophisticated designs, made of sweatshirts in cashmere and a loose shirt fitting.

Reference: We are thinking in particular of the young brand, Nap loungewear, and its machine-washable silk sets, the "Made in Ukraine" brand, The Sleeper (198,000 follower on instagram), the cashmere of the Italian Falconeri, and the soft vanilla trousers of the brand, The Frankie Shop (already out of stock on the European eshop).

2. Shiny 80's

By subtly incorporating the glitz and glamour of imposing jewels, the designer has carefully mixed 80's nostalgia with modernity. Golden link chains, bright pinks, jewellery belts and the comeback of the religious cross motif serve as tributes to Madonna. So forget about the broad-shouldered jackets, and look instead at the shiny details.

The fashion search engine, Tag-walk, confirmed this trend by reporting a 63 percent increase in chain necklaces in the FW20 fashion shows compared to the SS20.

3. Custom tailoring

While Virgil Abloh has gradually abandoned streetwear for tailoring, fashion items such as pleated trousers, shirts and double-breasted jackets have conquered the catwalks of autumn-winter 2020. Working from home due to the global pandemic, however, is leading to some adjustments. Tailoring pieces must meet a need for comfort and a more casual aesthetic than in the context of working in the office.

As for winter coats, European fashion platform, Stylight, indicates that long cuts, with clear lines and neat details including double rows of buttons, deep lapels and waist belts are in high demand on its website: showing an increase of 209 percent in clicks compared to 2019. These outwear trends can be seen at Max Mara but also at Fendi, Dior, Miu Miu, Prada and Isabel Marant.

4. Check print

Whether it's the Prince of Wales or the houndstooth print, checks are almost always present in the autumn-winter seasons. Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior, Marine Serre and the rising chinese brand, Icicle, have incorporated the check print into their FW2020 collection. Stylight has confirmed this trend by demonstrating tartan's success: an increase of 451 percent in clicks for tartan jackets and blazers.

5. A touch of fantasy

When asked about new consumer behavior last March, Vincent Grégoire, director of the inspiration division at the Nelly Rodi agency, told us about the various consumer groups to come. Among them: those who want to let everything run its course, those outside the system, those who advocate, and the celebration of the absurd and nonsense. The fringed details, glossy leathers and sequins adopted within a routine dressing, are certainly to fit into this category. Without remorse, this dose of fantasy affects both homeware and sportswear, knits and tailoring. Shiny or moving, its role is to extract the consumer from lethargy with glittering threads, 20's fringes and satin lengths.

It is distinguished by a pink boa and old golden jewels at Marine Serre, in the line called "The tourist at home" of the rising brand TL-180, in the "Dancing Kid" collection by Celine, throughout the AH parade 20-21 by Ami Paris or in the fringed skirts of the FW 20 Prada show.

Photo Credit: Icicle, Dior, Celine, Acne Studio, Prada, e-shop The Frankie Shop, e-shop Nap Loungewear, Chanel

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing: Andrea Byrne