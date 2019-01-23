5 questions to future-proof a fashion brand

Buckle up, for consumer behavior is changing fast and fashion companies must react if they want to stay around. That was the main message in David Shah’s fiery talk at Dutch fashion trade show Modefabriek, held earlier this week in Amsterdam. One of the industry’s most successful color trend forecasters, Shah is the owner of Metropolitan Publishing, the publishing house behind Pantone View Concept.

Shooting an impressive amount of words per minute, Shah’s talk took the audience through the main societal developments affecting the fashion industry today. FashionUnited attended the event and shares the questions Shah believes brands should ask themselves to navigate “the perfect storm” the industry is going through.

Question #1: How is your brand helping people to unwind?

According to Shah, most people around the world are feeling tired, overwhelmed and pessimistic about the future -- and rightly so. China’s GDP has its lowest growth in almost 30 years in 2018. In France, the lower middle-class is taking to the streets to vent their frustration about staggering incomes. Mental health is a growing concern everywhere. And those are just three of numerous examples of how morale is going down.

Such a context generates a coping economy: scented candles, detox smoothies, oversized teddy bear coats, good news sections on newspapers… According to Shah, all those products reflect our desire to switch off, unwind and forget to worry for a moment. That’s why the next Pantone View Concept, dedicated to the Spring/Summer of 2020, has the sea as its theme. From pastel aquas to the deepest shades of blue, consumers are forecasted to be drawn to the calming hues associated with water.

But there’s a second strategy to cope with our stressful, demanding, fast-paced times: reconnecting with the child within. To Shah, there’s a reason why coloring books were such a hit years ago, as as adult theme parks now. It’s not for nothing that “nostalgia” and “1990s fashion” were among the most-search terms at Google last year. By turning to fun and playfulness, consumers are looking to bring back memories from their childhood, a time when things didn’t seem so complicated. In fashion, this trend manifest itself through bright, primary colors. “Neon is not a one season phenomenon. It’s here to stay”, said Shah, noting that sales of black apparel went down 16 percent between 2017 and 2018.

Last but not least, consumers are looking to reconnect with nature. They suffer from wanderlust and take sabbaticals. They want to be outdoors, camping and hiking. “That’s why all the Chinese are flocking to Norway, that’s why The North Face opened a pop-up store on top of a mountain ”. To sum up, Shah asked the audience in a rather defying tone: “what’s your strategy for fun?”

Question #2: How will you simplify your brand’s story?

Less is more these days. Brands are looking to work with micro-influencers. Consumers are turning to smaller, local brands. Or brands that only offer one type of product. Handbags and wallets are getting smaller, as we do almost everything via our smartphones and move towards a cashless society. Companies’ logos are becoming more simple. Some of the most successful businesses today cater for a specific niche. When it comes to interiors, minimalism is the biggest trend, while Marie Kondo is rising to rockstar status by teaching people to tidy up their homes. Ugly sneakers were among the best selling shoes of 2018, as comfort seems to be more important than style, and now we’re seeing the rise of what Shah calls “understated, unremarkable” sneakers, such as the ones sold by Allbirds. Raw, unfinished natural fabrics are set to gain momentum in the next few seasons.

Why is all this happening? Once again, because people are tired and looking to unwind, simplify their lives. But, mostly, they’re broke . Millennials have less disposable income, many are in debt. “The ‘you do you’ message we’re seeing everywhere is great because they have no money”, said Shah.

Question #3: How is your brand talking to the citizens of the world?

Even though Brexit, Donald Trump and the rise of anti-immigration political parties in Europe may lead us to think otherwise, globalization is here to stay. About 3 percent of the world’s population lives outside of the country where they were born, more and more people have access to the Internet and worldwide media companies such as Netflix are creating an “omniculture” almost everyone is aware of, regardless of location. In fashion, Virgil Abloh is making headlines for its celebration of diversity on the runway and fashion labels are expected to “mix and match” elements from different cultures even more in the future -- despite of the cultural appropriation discussion.

Question #4: How is your brand a rebel?

For some, lighting up scented candles while wearing a big furry jacket isn’t enough. They need to protest against injustice and inequality. “And they’re starting early”, noted Shaw, showing pictures of kids taking part in marches alongside their parents. Radical Monarchs, an organization for young girls of color, is perhaps the biggest example of how young people are much more political today than previous generations were at their age.

In such a context, brands are required to take a stance. Just think of Toms’ initiative to counter gun violence in the US and Nike’s decision to invite Colin Kaepernick for an advertising campaign, to name but two recent examples.

Shah even qualified “scrumbo fashion” (a sloppy style based on oversized, comfortable streetwear, made popular by the likes of Justin Bieber) as a form of protest: looking unkept to go against the norm. “However, one should note all brands Bieber wears cost a fortune”.

Question #5: How is your brand redefining luxury?

Luxury isn’t the same as it used to be. Remember the younger generations are broke and looking to simplify their life. They don’t care about owning things anymore, accustomed as they are to services like Airbnb, Uber and Rent the Runway. But there’s more. Rappers have replaced Hollywood stars as their icons and a growing number of offices now allow casual attire, not to mention the rising number of freelancers working from home or co-working spaces. As a result, suits and gala dresses are no longer the objects of desire they once were. Luxury has to move toward everyday life if it is to survive, according to Shah. “When people go to a wedding or a funeral wearing sneakers, it’s over. It’s over, Jimmy Choo”, said Shah, soon dropping another bomb: “and that’s why Rihanna is going to be the new Coco Chanel ”. He finished his talk with some financial advice: “some sneakers are better investments than many bonds”.

