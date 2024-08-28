5 tips for fashion students to prepare for the academic year ahead

Although it’s still sunny in a lot of places, the summer holidays are coming to a close and the new academic year is approaching fast. In fact, in the US several fashion schools have started their classes already.

What better time to share some tips for fashion (design) students and how they can prepare themselves for the new academic year? FashionUnited shares five handy tips below.

1. Start a sketchbook habit

Why It Matters: A sketchbook is your creative playground, where ideas take shape and concepts evolve. Regular sketching hones your drawing skills and helps you visualise your design ideas more effectively.

Pro tip: Make it a habit to sketch daily, even if it’s just a few minutes. Experiment with different mediums and techniques, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes—your sketchbook is a space for exploration.

2. Understand fabric and textiles

Why It Matters: Fabric choice is crucial in fashion design; it influences the drape, comfort, and overall aesthetic of your garments. A deep understanding of textiles will inform your design decisions and material selection.

Pro tip: Visit fabric stores, touch and feel different textiles, and learn their properties. Consider creating a personal fabric library with swatches and notes on each material's characteristics and potential uses.

3. Master the basics of sewing

Why It Matters: Technical skills like sewing are foundational in fashion design. Knowing how to construct garments will allow you to bring your designs to life and understand the practicalities of garment making.

Pro tip: If you’re new to sewing, start with simple projects to build your confidence. Focus on perfecting basic stitches, seam finishes, and garment construction techniques, which are essential for more complex designs.

4. Build an inspiration archive

Why It Matters: Inspiration can come from anywhere—art, nature, history, or even everyday objects. Having an archive allows you to tap into a well of ideas whenever you're designing.

Pro tip: Collect images, fabrics, colour swatches, and even digital pins on platforms like Pinterest. Organise them by themes or projects so you can easily reference them when developing new designs.

5. Network with peers and industry professionals

Why It Matters: Building a network early in your career opens doors to collaborations, internships, and job opportunities. It also provides a support system of peers who share your passion for fashion.

Pro tip: Participate in school events, join fashion clubs, and connect with your classmates. Attend industry events such as trade fairs or virtual fashion conferences, and engage with professionals on platforms like LinkedIn to start building those important connections.

These tips will equip new fashion design students with the tools, knowledge, and mindset they need to thrive in their academic journey and beyond. However, if you’re still in doubt and would like more information, you can always have a look at the other content and resources available on FashionUnited's Fashion Education Network.

This article was created using an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.