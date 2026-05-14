79th Cannes Film Festival red carpet: Demi Moore in Jacquemus and more

Celebrities from across the globe descended on the French Riviera this week for the 79th Cannes Film Festival, taking place May 12 - 23, 2026. While the event celebrates the film industry’s largest international showcase of cinematic art, it also serves as one of fashion’s international stages, operating as a massive global runway, placing designers firmly in the spotlight.

The festival opened with the premiere of The Electric Kiss, directed by Pierre Salvadori, alongside the traditional opening ceremony. Jury member Demi Moore drew attention in two contrasting Jacquemus looks, setting the tone for the glamour to come. Here are some of the actors and celebrities whose appearances captivated Cannes from day one.

Demi Moore in Jacquemus

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Demi Moore wore a strapless dress with a fluted hem, in multicolored ‘confetti’ polka dots, by Jacquemus.

Demi Moore in Jacquemus

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For the film premier, Demi Moore changed into a strapless sequined silver gown with a peplum waist and a mermaid-style silhouette also by Jacquemus.

Heidi Klum in Elie Saab

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Heidi Klum wore a strapless peach-colored gown with a high-slit skirt, a long sweeping train, and a pink and yellow floral appliqué at the bust from Elie Saab HC FW 25.

Caroline Daur in Roksanda

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German model Caroline Daur wore a gown with a black bustier and a tiered skirt with dense textured fringe in red, black and white bands from Roksanda SS26.

Poppy Delevingne in vintage John Galliano

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British actor Poppy Delevingne wore a vintage black velvet mermaid dress featuring sheer lace paneling details from the FW John Galliano 2007 Collection.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Saint Laurent

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Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, star of ‘Emily in Paris,’ wore a purple ruffled gown from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Skye Hankey in Dolce & Gabbana

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Socialite Skye Hankey’s gown featured gold embroidery and sequin work inspired by Sicilian iconography by Dolce & Gabbana.

Mouna Ayoub in Schiaparelli

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Socialite Mouna Ayoub wore a gown featuring a black bodice with orange detailing and a heavily embellished gold fringe skirt by Schiaparelli HC 26.

Blanca Blanco

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American-Mexican actor Blanca Blanco wore an off-the-shoulder, sheer red mesh and tulle gown with layers of cascading ruffles across the neckline, sleeves, and lower skirt.

Claire Holt in Elisabetta Franchi

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Actor Claire Holt wore a custom strapless gown featuring a sheer, grid-patterned bodice and a black flowing skirt with a high slit by Elisabetta Franchi.

Ikram Abdi Omar in Stella McCartney

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Model Ikram Abdi Omar wore a custom-styled, white draped long-sleeve maxi dress by Stella McCartney.