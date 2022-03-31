A look at the multiseason, limited edition Incotex x Facetasm collection

Incotex, the Italian brand that has specialized in perfecting the pant up until now will be interpreted as a full ready-to-wear collection for the first time by designer and former LVMH Prize nominee, Hiromichi Ochiai, in collaboration with his high-end Japanese streetwear label, Facetasm. The offering will include t-shirts, button ups, oversized jackets, and of course trousers that will feature the renowned Incotex tailoring in recognizable Facetasm volumes, materials, and prints. The limited edition collection will run for two seasons beginning in fall/winter 2022 and continuing into spring/summer 2023.

Incotex falls under the Slowear S.p.A. umbrella of brands based in Venice, Italy that began in 1951 during the First Indochina War when the French army commissioned Italian factories to produce a large number of military uniforms. At the war’s end, the army canceled their orders, leaving tons of leftover cotton fabric that would be transformed into a line of essential trousers for civilians and aimed to preserve a military heritage in its designs. The company would later expand and acquire other specialty brands that include Zanone knitwear, Montedoro outerwear, and Glanshirt luxury casual shirts, which all maintain a laser focus on what they do and proudly manufacture in Italy as well.

The Facetasm collaboration was conceived as a re-edition of Incotex RED, an abbreviation for “Ricerca E Distribuzione,” (the Italian words for research and distribution), that was launched in 2007 with the intention of unlocking the unlimited potential of a classic chino trouser with new treatments, new fits, and new materials. Fittingly, the collection at its founding took inspiration from, and used exclusively, Made in Japan fabrics and was intended to pay homage to the art that is handmade Japanese textile production. The name Facetasm is a neologism of the word “facet,” which refers to one side of something many-sided. The side of Incotex that Facetasm explored has a little more edge, with ripped and frayed hems on a tailored corduroy suit, and a heavy nod to sport with racing stripes trimming large dolman sleeves and drawstrings cinching up shirt jackets over wide-leg cargos.

Facetasm x Incotex

“The collaboration between Facetasm and Incotex was designed with the idea that we could create harmony between two brands that have completely different ways of expression, but to bring them together,” Facetasm designer Ochiai said in a statement. “The finished garments are a unique mix of Facetasm's design and Incotex's high technology and tailoring skills. We would like to thank Incotex for their sincere efforts and we look forward to seeing this collaboration worn by people around the world.”

The first arrivals of Incotex x Facetasm are slated for September and will be distributed globally by Tomorrow Ltd. Pricing on the capsule collection has not yet been released but both brands individually meet a luxury price point with Incotex pants running between 340-475 dollars and outwear pieces from Facetasm priced over one thousand dollars.

Incotex x Facetasm. Images courtesy of Purple PR.

