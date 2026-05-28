A new pool of Japanese brands to source during Paris Fashion Week
The Tokyo Fashion Award is setting up in Paris during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week Men's, from June 23 to 28, 2026. This support programme for young Japanese designers will establish a space called “showroom.tokyo in Paris” in the Marais district.
The Tokyo Fashion Award, organised by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO), supports Tokyo-based fashion designers in developing their businesses and strengthening their international presence. From June 24 to 29, 2026, in Paris, eight brands selected for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the Tokyo Fashion Award will unveil their spring/summer 2027 collections.
Among the labels present, visitors will be able to discover Anthem A, Kiminori Morishita, Kotohayokozawa, Paratrait and Matsufuji.
The event will also be an opportunity to unveil a collaborative project bringing together the cap brand '47, nine Japanese brands under the entity “Japan 9”, and fashion curator Motofumi Kogi. Better known by the pseudonym “Poggy”, he is a leading figure in contemporary menswear and streetwear in Japan. He has collaborated with several international brands such as Levi's, Converse and Puma.
Also of note is the continued strong presence of Japanese design. This season highlights the work of Hideaki Shikama at Pitti Uomo and the arrival of Soshi Otsuki on the Paris Fashion Week schedule. This is in addition to the shows of historic and well-established Japanese brands like Yohji Yamamoto, Kolor, Auralee and Comme des Garçons.
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