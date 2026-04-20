AAFA releases guide on worker protection from heat

The American Apparel & Footwear Association has released a new guide aimed at helping fashion supply chains protect workers from extreme heat, as rising global temperatures increase health risks in manufacturing environments.

Published on April 17, 2026, the AAFA Guide to Protecting Workers from Heat Stress offers practical recommendations for apparel, footwear and travel goods companies to reduce risks and improve workplace safety. The guidance is designed to be implemented across global supply chains and addresses both prevention and response measures.

According to the International Labour Organization, excessive workplace heat is linked to an estimated 18,970 deaths and 22.87 million occupational injuries, highlighting the growing urgency of mitigation strategies.

Key recommendations outlined in the guide include:

Setting maximum heat thresholds in factories

Introducing structural cooling and ventilation improvements

Adjusting workloads and increasing access to water and rest breaks

Providing heat-stress education and medical monitoring

Encouraging dialogue between brands, buyers and suppliers

Strengthening compliance with regional labour and public health standards

The guidance was developed with input from stakeholders across the supply chain, including brands, manufacturers, academic experts and non-governmental organisations. It will be updated annually to reflect evolving research and best practices.

For fashion students and educators, the initiative highlights how climate change is influencing labour conditions and supply-chain management, reinforcing the importance of sustainability and worker welfare in future industry practices.