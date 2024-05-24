 
Accademia del Lusso showcases its young talents in Milan

By Veerle Versteeg

Francesco Borando, Accademia del Lusso graduate show 2024. Credits: courtesy of Accademia del Lusso, photo by Arnone Luca

'Oniricon' was the title of Accademia del Lusso's fashion show held on Tuesday evening at the Talent garden Calabiana in Milan, a showcase of young talents' collections on the catwalk.

The event was inspired by the dreamlike atmospheres and surreal visions in the genius of Federico Fellini, a master of Italian cinema.

The young designers, inspired by Fellini's masterpieces such as La dolce vita, La strada and Giulietta degli spiriti, presented ready-to-wear and haute couture collections.

The catwalk presentation primarily featured the Accademia's third-year Fashion Design undergraduates. The 76 graduate looks showcased on the catwalk, designed by 25 students from Milan and five students from Rome, were divided into three macro themes: funky town, minimal chic and dreamy.

Each creation told a story, an idea, a dream, taking the audience on a dreamlike journey through fabrics, colours and shapes.

Federica Fusco. Credits: Accademia del Lusso, photo by Arnone Luca

To create the collections, the students used high-quality fabrics by Manteco, which produced a dedicated limited edition label applied exclusively to the clothes made by the students.

"Decadent elegance, circus-like atmospheres and surreal contrasts dominated the catwalk, while the students let their talents shine through the fine Manteco fabrics,” Giampiero Mele, educational director of Accademia del Lusso, said in a statement.

“The event, which will also have a continuation in Rome in Piazza di Spagna after the summer, enchanted and inspired, celebrating the genius of a master of Italian cinema and the future of fashion in our country,” he concluded.

Francesco Borando, Accademia del Lusso graduate show 2024. Credits: Accademia del Lusso, photo by Arnone Luca
