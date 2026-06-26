Accademia di Brera celebrates 250th anniversary with graduate fashion show

Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera marked its 250th anniversary with 'The Devil Wears Brera', the annual runway presentation of its Master's programme in Fashion Design. Held on 18 June, the show transformed the historic Milan campus into a catwalk, with collections presented in the corridor adjacent to Aula 55 overlooking the Magnolia Courtyard.

The event showcased the work of emerging designers whose collections explored themes ranging from identity and memory to feminism, sustainability and social critique. According to the academy, the show reflected Brera's multidisciplinary spirit, bringing together different creative languages through research, experimentation and craftsmanship.

Among the collections presented were Rita Ilaria Désirée Gottarelli's 'Future Diva', inspired by pin-up culture and showgirls; Shaima Abu Qaoud and Gilda Rita Fares' 'APPROVED', a commentary on conformity and image culture; and Thomas Pellitteri's 'Pedine', which used references to Monopoly to examine consumerism and capitalism. Other designers addressed topics including Chinese domestic culture, Iranian cinema, Victorian mourning dress and childhood memories.

Several collections focused on craftsmanship and material experimentation. Marianna Fasanelli revisited haute couture techniques through corsetry and draping, while Alessia Di Russo's 'Aware Forms' combined contemporary streetwear with Italian tailoring and recycled materials to explore adaptability and longevity in clothing. Sergio Bao drew inspiration from nomadic dress traditions, creating modular garments intended for modern urban lifestyles.

The event also highlighted collaboration across disciplines. Students from the Department of New Technologies for Art created the soundtrack and handled photography and video production for the show, underscoring the academy's emphasis on cross-disciplinary practice.

Staged as part of the institution's 250th anniversary celebrations, "The Devil Wears Brera" offered graduating designers a platform to present personal narratives and experimental approaches while reaffirming the academy's long-standing role in fostering emerging creative talent.