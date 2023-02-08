Accessories buyers guide FW23

We are on the cusp of ready-to-wear fashion month for the FW23 season, with New York starting on February 10. When it comes to accessories, clues of what to expect can be garnered from reviewing directional looks from the previous fall/winter collections.

Headgear: what to look for: faux fur hats and caps

Image: Gucci fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

For Gucci, Alessandro Michele showed a trapper hat in acid green.

Image: Versace fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Versace, a bucket hat in pink, red and black accessorized a look in the same colorway.

Image: Hui fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Hui Zhou Zhao showed a white short fur peaked cap.

Neckwear: what to look for: nylon neck scarves

Image: Anteprima fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Anteprima, a selection of nylon scarves included a beige scarf with embroidered decals matched to a coat.

Image: Ferrari fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rocco Iannone for Ferrari showed busy mixed prints in a neon color palette.

Image: Roksanda fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Roksanda Ilincic used an off white nylon scarf to accessorize a voluminous faux fur and synthetic coat.

Belts: what to look for: multiple belt styling

Image: Miu Miu fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Miucca Prada for Miu Miu showed identical brown belts with gold buckles stacked on a plaid mini skirt with double belt loops.

Image: Peter Do fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Peter Do, three black leather belts in a variety of widths and buckle shapes were stacked over a floor length pleated skirt and black blouse with a leather bolero.

Image: Altuzarra fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Joseph Altuzarra used two belts, one was a mix of conch shells and silver on leather; the second one was silver on leather shown over a maxi length leather skirt.

Handbags: what to look for: soft shapes

Image: DSquared2 fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Several designers showed soft bags in synthetic materials. At Dsquared2 the Caton twins showed a caramel-colored hobo shape.

Image: Givenchy fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams showed a soft black gathered leather clutch.

Image: Bottega Veneta fw23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta showed a square shaped clutch in soft burgundy leather.

Footwear: what to look for: white ankle boots with heavy lug soles

Image: Balmain fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

At Balmain, Olivier Rousteing showed an ankle high wedge boot with ski boot detailing.

Image: Boss fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Boss designer Marco Falcioni accessorized a look with white leather moto boots with black straps.

Image: Rian Fernandez fw22/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Filipino designer Rian Fernandez showed a lug soled white Chelsea boot.