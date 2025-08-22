Accessories SS26 key item predictions

The accessories industry is expanding, with solid growth across multiple segments. However, as of this writing, the impact Trump’s tariffs will have on the SS26 accessories markets is unknown. But as most manufacturing is done in China, Vietnam, India and Italy, it could be considerable. Then it depends on whether brands absorb the costs or pass them onto the consumer. While we wait to find out, let’s explore trends for SS26 in the accessory markets.

Silk Scarves

Credits: Carolina Herrera SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Due to their versatility, printed scarves in cotton or silk will be one of SS26’s biggest statement pieces. Small scarves can of course be tied at the neck for a chic Parisian look or even wrapped around the handle of a handbag. The latest style for larger scarves is to wrap them around the waist over pants or a skirt.

Credits: London Street Style FW25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

East-West Bags

Credits: Loewe SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As the things a woman needs to take out of the house become less and less, so does the handbag she carries. Small leather bags with a top zip are convenient for use for a phone, key fob, compact and lipstick.

Credits: Stella McCartney SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Sheer Knee Highs

Credits: Antonio Marras SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘sheer’ trend even extends to legwear, with sheer knee-high socks. They can range from black to colorful, and be seamed to decorated. Their versatility extends to contrasting with menswear-inspired footwear or complementing ballet slippers.

Credits: Kent & Curwen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Multi Layered Necklaces (Styling Note)

Credits: Saint Laurent SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Multi layered necklaces add texture to tee-shirts and other neutral-colored blouses and blazers. Include various lengths of semi-precious stones with plated gold, silver beads and charms.

Credits: Louis Vuitton SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Wide Brimmed Hats

Credits: Valentino SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As temperatures rise and the need to protect ourselves from the sun becomes ever more important, consumers demand wide-brimmed hats that are both functional and chic. Materials include straw and raffia in neutral, black and red.

Credits: Blumarine SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Aviator Sunglasses

Credits: Rachel Comey SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Once again aviator style sunglasses are the most popular choice with consumers. With large lenses and full coverage, aviators offer excellent eye protection. Aviators have been cemented in popular culture by style icons and celebrities—from Tom Cruise in Top Gun, to current stars like Rihanna. These repeated associations have made them aspirational and endlessly “cool.”

Credits: Iceberg SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Detachable Collars

Credits: Erdem Resort 26/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Detachable collars are having a major moment in women’s fashion this year. From classic Peter Pan to lace, velvet, they’re the ultimate accessory to customize and experiment. Consumers enjoy being able to customize looks quicky and economically by changing a collar.

Credits: Kimhekim SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bag Charms

Credits: Paris Street Style SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

As with detachable collars, bag charms allow for customization. Beyond the ubiquitous Lububu, consumers are choosing a wide variety of whimsical charms to attach to their bags, be they luxury brands, duplicates or otherwise. They also have great gifting appeal.

Credits: Paris Street Style SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Multi Layered Belts (Styling Note)

Credits: Miu Miu SS25/

As with layered necklaces, designers have shown multiple belts on the runway. It has resonated with consumers in such a manner that any SS26 assortment would do well to offer a variety of belts to sit together. This might include metal chain belts, skinny leather belts, leather belts with statement buckles and belts with hanging charms and tassels.