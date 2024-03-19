‘ACM Talents’: Accademia Costume & Moda graduating bachelor students present designs

This past Saturday, March 16, 20 graduating bachelor students of Accademia Costume & Moda (ACM)’s bachelor programme in fashion, accessories and costume design presented the ‘Personal Capsule Collection’ in a catwalk show in Italy's capital and the academy’s home town.

The students’ final collections are a result of many months of personal research into Italian craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability. To create their designs, the 20 young designers drew inspiration from their own lives while at the same time recognising and celebrating the Italian fashion heritage and idea of community.

Three graduate collections stood out and the students behind them were honoured with an award. Alessia Mussati received the fashion design award for her menswear capsule collection ‘Quelli che vanno’.

Also in the fashion design category, student Mattia Pozzo was recognised for his menswear/womenswear capsule collection ‘Tancredi’. Sabrina Raus took home the award in the accessory design collection for her women’s/men’s collection entitled ‘Melting pot’.

The students’ collections “are testaments to the passion, ingenuity and commitment of our our students carried forward and sustained thanks to the support and generosity of more than 40 Italian textile and tanning companies,” the press release shared by the academy reads.

ACM Talents 2024, student portraits. Credits: Image courtesy of Accademia Costume & Moda via Perfectogether Press.

The ACM Talents 2024 contest, coordinated by the Santo Costanzo company for the clothing category and by Luigi Mulas Debois for the accessories category honoured the following graduate collections: Beatrice Bartolocci’s Womenswear capsule collection ‘Aline, Federica Cosimelli Men’s/Women’s Accessories capsule collection Technical Timeless, Matilde Di Tommaso’s Parallel Passion, an accessories capsule collection for men and women.

In addition, Alice Ercoli’s accessories collection for women entitled Maquillage was recognised with a Talents 2024 award, Julia Frenguelli’s women’s accessories proposal Objet Particulier_Woman, as well as Tommasochini Akaw’s clothing collection for men and women, and Michael Di Giovanni’s Sui Generis womenswear capsule collection.

ACM Talents is sponsored by Italy’s fashion chamber Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Roma Capitale, the Lazio region, Cofindustria Moda, and System Fashion Italy.