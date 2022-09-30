Acne Studios celebrates 10-year anniversary at Paris Fashion Week

In a show designed to take the image of a twisted wedding party, Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, marking a decade since the brand first showed at the event.

Its SS23 womenswear collection, which was also intertwined with a selection of menswear looks, strayed from the Swedish brands typically edgy, raw staples to an aesthetic that took on a more kitschy flair.

According to the label’s creative director, Jonny Johansson, the decision to explore the ‘subverted wedding’ theme linked seamlessly with its own anniversary celebration.

Image: Acne Studios SS23, Paris Fashion Week

In a release, the designer said: “The most iconic event I could come up with is the wedding. I find weddings fascinating because they are always a melting pot, and they kickstart a lot of aesthetic choices.

“There’s something cute, kitschy, sweet about weddings – but also something serious, tense and vulnerable.”

Johansson’s take on the concept could be seen in references to gingham tablecloths, the use of flowers and wedding-night bedsheets.

He noted that he wanted to counterbalance the archetypes of formalwear with playful touches.

Image: Acne Studios SS23, Paris Fashion Week

Among the pieces, the brand debuted its ‘AS’ monogram in jacquard print, which was seen on patchwork denim and a vinyl style material.

The Platt monogram will be available as a limited early release online and at select Acne Studios stores worldwide, with a bigger range to be launched in spring 2023.

The show itself also played a part in the brand’s delivery, with the event set in a pink-clad room within the Palais de Tokyo.

It comes as a contrast to its first show in Paris, in collaboration with Musée de la Mode, during which the designer took inspiration from French history to create his collection.

Image: Acne Studios SS23, Paris Fashion Week