Acne Studios celebrates 10-year anniversary at Paris Fashion Week
In a show designed to take the image of a twisted wedding party, Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, marking a decade since the brand first showed at the event.
Its SS23 womenswear collection, which was also intertwined with a selection of menswear looks, strayed from the Swedish brands typically edgy, raw staples to an aesthetic that took on a more kitschy flair.
According to the label’s creative director, Jonny Johansson, the decision to explore the ‘subverted wedding’ theme linked seamlessly with its own anniversary celebration.
In a release, the designer said: “The most iconic event I could come up with is the wedding. I find weddings fascinating because they are always a melting pot, and they kickstart a lot of aesthetic choices.
“There’s something cute, kitschy, sweet about weddings – but also something serious, tense and vulnerable.”
Johansson’s take on the concept could be seen in references to gingham tablecloths, the use of flowers and wedding-night bedsheets.
He noted that he wanted to counterbalance the archetypes of formalwear with playful touches.
Among the pieces, the brand debuted its ‘AS’ monogram in jacquard print, which was seen on patchwork denim and a vinyl style material.
The Platt monogram will be available as a limited early release online and at select Acne Studios stores worldwide, with a bigger range to be launched in spring 2023.
The show itself also played a part in the brand’s delivery, with the event set in a pink-clad room within the Palais de Tokyo.
It comes as a contrast to its first show in Paris, in collaboration with Musée de la Mode, during which the designer took inspiration from French history to create his collection.