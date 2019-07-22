Activewear and streetwear brand P.E. Nation expands into denim

Australian activewear and streetwear brand P.E. Nation is expanding its line of offerings to denim. In an announcement from the brand, P.E. Nation’s new line, aptly titled Denim. by P.E. Nation, has launched with an inaugural 16-piece collection includes pieces such as jeans and jackets and is inspired by the retro trends of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

P.E. Nation’s two founders, Claire Tregoning and Pip Edwards — who both have a background in denim design, construction and styling — designed the collection. The pair worked closely with Adriano Goldschmied — the designer known as “the Godfather of denim” and the name behind AG Jeans — to produce the collection.

Along with its denim pieces, the collection features sweatshirts, tank tops and shoes from Converse. The Denim. by P.E. Nation collection ranges from 89 USD to 320 USD and is available now on the P.E. Nation website.

images: courtesy of p.e. nation