Adidas and Swarovski re-imagine footwear with crystals

Adidas has collaborated with Swarovski in the re-adaptation of the footwear brand’s Rivalry Low, the Stan Smith and the Superstar 50 with the embellishment of crystals.

Both brands are celebrating milestones, it is Swarovski’s 125th anniversary and Adidas’ 50th anniversary.

The Originals Rivalry Low sneakers, a court classic, will have crystals applied on printed fabric with the logo print added to the sneaker’s heel, tongue and lace in jewels.

Similarly on the Stan Smith shoe the logo print will be applied, and the classic leather sneaker is to be bejewelled on its heel, tongue and crystallised lace jewels.

The third sneaker in the range, the Superstar Bold (limited edition), will have crystals in the form of transfers and be-charmed beads on the heel, tongue, three stripes and lace jewels.

The shoes are priced at 74.95 pounds for the Rivalry Low and 89.95 pounds for the Stan Smith and the Superstar on Adidas’s UK website.

The models are to launch globally on September 24.