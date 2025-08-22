Adidas apologizes to Mexican artisans for sandal design

Sportswear giant Adidas apologized to an Indigenous community in Mexico Thursday for using their traditional sandals as inspiration for a new design, after an outcry by officials and President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Local authorities had complained that the Oaxaca Slip-On sandals were a "reinterpreted" model of huarache sandals, particularly one found uniquely in the area, which has one of the highest Indigenous populations in the country.

Mexico's government had previously said it was seeking compensation from Adidas.

Karen Gonzalez, legal director of Adidas Mexico, admitted Thursday that the footwear had taken "inspiration from an original design" and offered the German company's "public apology."

She pledged that Adidas would work with the community, which relies on crafts for its livelihood, going forward.

The sandals were conceived by US fashion designer Willy Chavarria, who has also said he "deeply" regrets the move.

The controversy is the latest instance of Mexican officials denouncing major brands for appropriating Indigenous art or designs from the region, with previous complaints raised about fast fashion juggernaut Shein, Spain's Zara and high-end label Carolina Herrera.

"It's collective intellectual property. There must be compensation. The heritage law must be complied with," Sheinbaum told reporters of the sandals earlier this month.(AFP)