Adidas becomes first retailer to sell directly in Snapchat game

Adidas has become the first retailer to allow customers to purchase items within a Snapchat game.

To be more precise, players will be able to get their hands on a pair of Adidas baseball cleats. The German sportswear giant partnered with Snapchat to launch an 8-bit game called ‘Baseball’s Next Level’, inspired by old-school videogames and the start of the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The ‘8-BIT’ cleats are available directly from the Snapchat game as well as from the Adidas website and cost 130 dollars.

This isn’t the first time Adidas has made its way into the world of gaming. In August, the brand announced a partnership with gaming superstar and livestreamer Ninja. According to Adidas, the partnership marked its commitment to gaming as more brands start to experiment with the platform as a new means of communicating with customers.

In July, luxury french label Louis Vuitton launched a 1980s-themed online video game, called Endless Runner, inspired by Autumn-Winter 2019 menswear collection designed by Virgil Abloh. In the same month, Italian luxury brand Gucci released two of its own 8-bit arcade games playable in its app.