Adidas builds on Mr Bailey partnership with new collaboration

Sportswear giant Adidas Originals has revealed a new ongoing partnership with Mr Bailey, building on its previous collaboration with the designer back in 2020.

The duo will be working together on reimagining the brand’s Trefoil Ozworld pieces.

For the project, Mr Bailey, who is the founder of London-based footwear studio Concept Kicks, will be bringing his specialisation in innovative footwear.

The first style to see a reboot is the SST Ammonite silhouette, which utilised biological research for its design. Mr Bailey, together with Adidas, will “explore the innate systems of design within the marine habitat”, a press release said, drawing inspiration from aquatic lifeforms to inform the design.

This new long-term partnership will further involve a series of “unexpected” product launches, behind-the-scenes content and more.