Adidas by Stella McCartney designs post-mastectomy bra for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Adidas by Stella McCartney has launched the brand’s first post-mastectomy sports bra in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to “empower breast cancer survivors to introduce sport and fitness back into their lives.”

The bra has been designed for people who have undergone surgery on one or both of their breasts to treat breast cancer, with four unique design features tailored to their needs: A front zip allows for easy closure, tailored to women with restricted movement post-mastectomy. Front pockets with soft inners and removable pads ensure prosthetics are kept firmly secured. Strategic placements of seams around the arms reduces discomfort and irritation in areas of surgical scarring that are prone to sensitivity. Adjustable Straps provide a controlled fit and high support, allowing for versatility of wear and comfort, accompanied with a wide under band for optimum fit.

The cause is one that sits particularly close to McCartney’s heart, after the British fashion designer lost her mother Linda to the disease in 1998. McCartney said in a statement: “With the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra, I really wanted to encourage women to take care of their health through wellness and self-care. This bra allows us to support recovering patients through the next phase of their journey, and hopefully give them the confidence to get back into training. It has a cool and modern look that will help motivate the wearer, as well as assuring them, they are not odd one out in the gym.”

The bra was created in collaboration with bra consultant, Monica Harrington, who has over 30 years of experience in the industry and has worked closely with breast cancer patients for many years. She commented: “Working with Adidas and Stella McCartney on the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra has been inspiring.

“Over the years I’ve worked closely with women who have had breast cancer and they have confided in me about their struggles to regain confidence and to feel themselves again. Being able to share these insights and create a performance product that enables them to get back into fitness and sport has been highly rewarding.”