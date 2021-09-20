Adidas by Stella McCartney release outerwear Earth Explorer collection

As part of a continuing collaboration, Adidas by Stella McCartney has revealed its newest AW21 collection and Earth Explorer campaign, centred around multi-functional pieces for ‘next-gen explorers’.

Created to support ‘wandering activists’, the collection aims to encourage wearers to reconnect with nature, with pieces designed to endure the outdoors. Combining Adidas technology with McCartney’s design style, the multi-purpose items provide adjustable solutions that enhance versatility, whilst also incorporating a number of sustainable material innovations.

A highlight of the collection includes the Sleeping Bag Puffer Jacket, complete with reflective panels, a mesh hood and removable sleeves. The jacket uses 100 percent recycled polyester and WIND.RDY fabric, designed to protect the wearer against weather conditions. Earth Explorer Overalls are another highlight, incorporating Aeroready technology and Gore-Tex, both used to keep the wearer dry.

Apparel and footwear items in the line use either Primegreen, materials using a minimum of 40 percent recycled content, or Primeblue, an upper containing at least 50 percent parley ocean plastic.

Image: Adidas by Stella McCartney, Ella Emhoff

McCartney’s collaboration with Adidas spans as far back as 2005, with the two bringing together a number of athleisure collections that fused their signature styles.

In a release, McCartney said on this new collaboration: “When creating this campaign, we really wanted to be able to support next-gen explorers on their adventures within nature through a multi-functional collection. The drop includes some really tactical and versatile pieces, including the sleeping bag puffer jacket, all-in-one shiny bodysuit and winter Cold.Rdy boots that will support activists as they explore with its high-fashion, performance and protective qualities.”

As part of the campaign, the brand worked with a number of influencers and activists chosen as representatives of this ‘next-gen explorer’, including Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter and model Ella Emhoff as the face of the drop. She stars alongside R&B singer Audrey Chu, and activists Alima Lee and Yanece Cotto, each one clothed in the high-performance outerwear pieces while captured in the wilderness.

On working with the group, McCartney said: “It has been immensely exciting to have such incredible creatives and activists at the forefront of this campaign. Ella and Audrey, alongside Alima and Yanece continue to inspire me with how they care for the plant they inhabit, the legacies they want to leave, and how they’re using their platforms to uplift the communities around them.”

Image: Adidas by Stella McCartney, Audrey Chu