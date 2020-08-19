Adidas collaborates with Noah NYC on recycled collection

Adidas has released a partnership with Noah NYC, a luxury streetwear brand founded by Brendon Babenzian, for an exclusive collaboration on sneakers made from recycled materials.

Although the sneaker is not made entirely from sustainable materials, the use of Prime Blue, a version of Adidas’ Primeknit design in conjunction with Parley For The Oceans is the main part of the recycled collection. Prime Blue’s yarns are created with recycled ocean waste.

There are two versions of the sneaker: one features a bright blue Prime Blue on the upper part of the shoe with a suede teal detailing and white laces, the other is a black Prime Blue with white laces. For both there is the signature three stripes branding.

“For decades, Adidas has continually pushed the boundaries of design by working with pioneers in the fashion world. Merging Noah’s blend of influences with Adidas’ sporting heritage, the collection is simultaneously a celebration of performance running technology and archival aesthetics,” Adidas and Noah said in a joint statement.

As well as the sneakers, the collection will include socks, hats, shorts and both short sleeve and long sleeve t-shirts, all with recycled fabrics.

The Adidas X Noah collaboration will be launched globally on August 27.