Adidas extends partnership with Juventus football team by 10 years

German sportswear giant Adidas has renewed its partnership with Italian football team Juventus for another 10 years. The extension carries on the duo’s long-standing relationship, which initially began in the 2015/16 season.

In a press release, Juventus said the decision to renew was down to the collaborators having a “strong synergy”, as they look to “reach even bigger objectives in the future”. The companies described the deal as a strategic step that would enable them to “continue envisioning new collaborations and exploring new horizons together”.

Commenting on the news, Sam Handy, general manager of Adidas Football, said that since the club joined, “we’ve enjoyed some incredible moments together” which have “seen the club dominate on-pitch and collect 28 trophies”.

“We look forward to continuing to provide players with cutting-edge sportswear technology and fans with more iconic jerseys and lifestyle apparel until 2037,” Handy continued.

The new agreement will take effect from the 2027/28 season, and will thus cover all Juventus teams through to the 2036/37 season. The renewal of the partnership is said to be worth 408 million euros over the additional decade, according to Reuters.

In his own statement Maurizio Scanavino, Juventus’ CEO, said the duo would “continue to develop products, create unique experiences, ambitious projects and contaminations that speak the language of new generations”.