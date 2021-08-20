Adidas introduces No-Dye Collection

Sportswear giant Adidas has launched a new footwear collection using the natural colouring of materials.

The No-Dye Collection uses materials in their natural colour form as a way to cut the use of water in the dying process of the shoes. By using these natural colourings, the fabric no longer requires a post-treatment step for dye techniques that require more water and energy in production.

Three models will make up the collection, each inspired by styles from the Adidas archive and primarily made for golfers. The shoes will maintain the high performance quality that the Adidas customer is looking for while still having less impact on the environment in the process.

Adicross ZX Primeblue, inspired by the Adidas Originals ZX series, also contains yarn with a minimum of 50 percent ocean plastic. The ZG21 Motion model will additionally be partly made from recycled materials, with another BOA model that allows for added flexibility and security.

Image: Adidas

“We’re continually evaluating ways to reduce our environmental impact when it comes to our products,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear and Adidas Golf, in a statement. “With this collection, we’re giving golfers another reason beyond just style and performance to feel good about the shoes they’re wearing.”

The collection falls under the company’s commitment to look for more sustainable ways to create and design its products. Adidas has previously stated its commitment to ending plastic waste in a plan it released early last year. In the statement, the company declared that by 2024 it hopes to eliminate plastic from its products entirely and aim to use 100 percent recycled materials.

The No-Dye collection is available to both men and women and sold worldwide through the Adidas website and at select retailers.