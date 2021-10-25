Adidas, Ivy Park and Peloton launch first collaboration

Adidas, Ivy Park and Peloton have launched their first capsule collection together.

Featuring apparel and footwear, this announcement follows the collaboration between Beyonce - founder of Ivy Park - and Peloton in 2020. According to Adidas, the collaboration is a celebration of “the joining of music, sport and fashion” and “purposefully crafted to empower everyone in their fitness journey.”

Alongside the upcoming collaboration is a campaign that will feature a number of Peloton’s in class instructors, such as Peloton cycling and dance cardio instructors Ally Love and Cody Rigsby. As for the apparel itself, the capsule takes on a black and olive palette, infused with pops of neon. There will be a focus on layering looks, with bike shorts and tights to looser shorts and t-shirts offering a range of combinations. Items such as cropped hoodies, windbreakers and bra sets will be on offer, and the collection ranges from sizes XXS-3XL. Unisex items are also supplied, with the sizes running from 4 US to 14 US.

The collection is set to be released on November 10, and will be available online on Adidas and Peloton sites, as well as at select Adidas stores worldwide. Alongside the 29 apparel styles, there will also be one footwear style.