Adidas launches Creators Club Week alongside biggest ever drop of exclusives

Sportswear giant Adidas is launching its first seven-day digital festival, Creators Club Week, which kicks off on October 14. The festival will see the brand drop their biggest ever range of exclusive and limited-edition shoes, with more than 70 new designs making their debut over the course of the event.

The event, a first from Adidas, will give its loyalty Creators Club members access to exclusive designs, experiences and opportunities, including appearances from globally renowned musicians, sportspeople and designers, such as Paul Pogba, Karlie Kloss, Pusha-T, and Paolina Russo.

Scott Zalaznik, Adidas senior vice president of digital, said in a statement: “Creators Club Week is the biggest ever celebration of our global member community and an opportunity to bring people together through our curated program of digital experiences.

“Holding our first ever members week, and involving partners we’ve worked with so closely to headline it, is the most fitting way to introduce our latest innovations, freshest designs and sustainable products to the world.”

To start the week, supermodel and Adidas partner Karlie Kloss alongside James Carnes from Adidas will launch the next chapter of the UltraBoost DNA Loop, the running shoes created from 100 percent recyclable TPU and using zero glue. Members will have a chance to earn the shoes and then help shape the future of the ‘Made to be Remade’ initiative with a unique app experience.

Adidas to share exclusive and limited-edition shoes as part of debut Creators Club Week

While Pusha T will discuss the impact of 90s street culture on the music and fashion industry as well as the Ozweego franchise, with new interpretations being released for members and gaming superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins will be unveiling a new set of product collaborations.

There will also be a number of exclusive limited editions and brand-new interpretations released including the Adidas Ultra4D, the combination of two iconic franchises in one innovative design, while the Adidas Superstar Tattoo will showcase a new take on the Superstar, inspired by the underground tattoo studios of Tokyo, and the Adidas NMD, the best-selling NMD R1 V2 is given an autumn/winter 2020 colourway.

Additions will be unveiled as part of the Adidas Parley range including the 4D Parley shoe, made from recycled ocean plastics, as well as new drops of the ZX 2K Boost, ZX 2K Flux and Ozweego silhouettes.

Throughout the week of events will be a series of over 30 surprise raffles offering Creators Club members the chance win unique creations, such as a piece of art from designer Paolina Russo and signed Adidas Predator boots from World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Images: courtesy of Adidas