Adidas launches inclusive collection with Universal Standard

American clothing label Universal Standard, a brand focusing on creating clothing for women of all sizes, is teaming up with activewear brand Adidas to create a collection of inclusive and fashionable performance wear.

The tk-piece collaboration includes pieces like a hooded sweatshirt, tank top, crop mesh tee, shorts, and more that range from sizes XXS to 4XL. According to an announcement from the inclusive sizing brand, the collection also follows the brand’s ethos of “All of Us, As We Are.”

“We wanted the industry to keep witnessing that inclusion is the only way forward,” said Alex Waldman, co-founder and chief creative officer of Universal Standard. “Together with Adidas, we want to change the way fashion looks at women and the way women look at fashion. This is to the benefit of the industry, the consumer, the idea of diversity, and to creativity itself.”

“As a brand, we are always a work in progress and we constantly look for ways to evolve our business,” Alison Stewart, Adidas’ vice president of concept development, shared in a statement. “Our approach to inclusive product creation is born from our commitment to making sport more accessible, and as the industry-leading experts, Universal Standard were the perfect partners to collaborate with.”

Ranging from 40 USD to 90 USD, the collection is available on Adidas’ website, as well as at select Adidas stores in New York City, Santa Monica, and Portland.

Images: Courtesy of Universal Standard