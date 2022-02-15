Adidas London launches programme supporting emerging creatives

Created in partnership with youth-led digital platform Guap, Adidas has launched The Originals Creator Network, an educational programme dedicated to emerging creatives in London.

Over 12 months, participants will have access to industry-led workshops and brand mentors, with a further opportunity that will allow them to receive commissions to work on live Originals projects.

“At Adidas, we are passionate about providing inclusive opportunities to support young talent in cities across the world,” said the VP brand of North Europe, Chris Walsh, in a release.

Walsh continued: “In London, through our Carnaby Street Originals store, we are partnering with Guap to bring this to life, creating a platform to develop the skills of participants in this initiative with the support of an inspirational set of mentors. We look forward to championing the work of these creatives and seeing them thrive.”

The programme will be hosted at Adidas Originals’ Carnaby Street store, where both in-person and online guidance will be provided.

Ultimately, both Adidas and Guap are hoping the programme will aid in the development of each participant to become positive catalysts for the next generation of talent.

An online application process will be live until February 23, after which successful applicants will commence with the course from April 2022.