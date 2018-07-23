It is common knowledge that sneakerheads use Instagram to buy, sell and learn about new sneaker styles. But which of the most popular sneakers in recent times has received the most mentions on Instagram? British parcel delivery service Forward2Me went on a quest to find it out.

Turns out the Adidas NMD is the world’s most instagrammed sneaker, having been mentioned in an astounding 5,709,871 posts. As if that wasn’t enough to make Adidas’ executives happy, the German sportswear brand also scored two more spots in the Top 5: the Adidas Yeezy 350 came second, with over 4 million mentions, while the Adidas Superstar got the fourth place, with 3.4 million mentions. They share the Top 5 with Vans Old Skool (third place, 3.5 million mentions) and Converse All Star (5th place, 2.2 million mentions).

See the full list below.

Picture: courtesy of Adidas. Infographic: courtesy of Forward2Me