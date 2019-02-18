Adidas Originals debuts collaboration with Ji Won Choi at London Fashion Week

Adidas Originals has unveiled its third collaboration with an emerging female fashion designer. This time, the brand has teamed up with Ji Won Choi for a 17-piece women’s ready-to-wear collection unveiled at London Fashion Week.

Inspired by Choi’s Korean heritage, the collection revamped Adidas’ classic tracksuit with hues of lavender, blue, red, green and pink. The brand’s three stripes were also used in more parts of the garments, creating a sense of movement.

"Ji has such a strong point of view. Her use of color, contrast and of course her signature design element of conceptual stripes couldn't have been more of a better fit for Originals”, said alexandra Weiland, Director of Creative Projects at Adidas Originals & Style, in a statement.

The Adidas Originals x Ji Won Choi collection will be available worldwide from February 23 via the brand’s ecommerce, flagship locations and select retail partners including Nordstrom, Barney’s and Dover Street Market. The price range was not disclosed.

Picture: courtesy of Adidas Originals