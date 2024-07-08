Adidas to launch Creator Network North programme in UK

Sportswear giant Adidas is set to launch a Creator Network North programme as part of a new three-year partnership with Factory International, a Manchester-based event organisation and the owner of cultural space, Aviva Studios.

The move expands on an already existing initiative by Adidas introduced in London in 2022, which supports young creative talent in their local environment.

The concept will now be established in Manchester, where the brand hopes to continue providing opportunities and work placements within creative industries for the UK’s Northern youth.

As such, Adidas and Factory International, which is behind Manchester International Festival (MIF), will be hosting a summer programme of activations and events at the organisation’s Aviva Studios home.

Here, the schedule will kick off from July 27 with a skateboarding event showcasing influential skaters, creative personalities and networking opportunities for locals.

In a release, artistic director and chief executive of Factory International, John McGrath, said: “At Factory International we’re deeply committed to creating opportunities for young people – from supporting emerging artists to skilling up the creative workforce of the future.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Adidas to create a series of initiatives that bring together culture and sport to inspire and empower the next generation. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of this partnership over the next three years.”