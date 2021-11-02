Adore Me partners with American Cancer Society

Lingerie brand Adore Me has partnered with the American Cancer Society in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The partnership aims to raise awareness on the importance of getting screened. During the pandemic there was a 60 percent decrease in the rate of annual breast cancer screenings, and as a result there is projected to be a massive increase in undetected cases in 2021.

As part of the campaign, Adore Me participated in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Central Park.

“It was great to see our different teams fundraising across the company, interacting with breast cancer survivors, and listening to their stories,” said chief marketing officer at Adore Me, Chloé Chanudet.

The partnership also includes a direct donation from Adore Me to the American Cancer Society, and internal company-wide fundraising. The brand hopes to communicate to its customers the need to receive a screening.

“The American Cancer Society is grateful for the support of Adore Me, who has encouraged customers and communities to become involved in raising awareness and funds to end breast cancer through our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks,” said Meagan Hallworth, senior development manager at the American Cancer Society.