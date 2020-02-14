Adriana Lima collaborates with Privé Revaux

Affordable, celebrity eyewear brand Privé Revaux has collaborated with model, mother and entrepreneur, Adriana Lima. The Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection launches today with four styles inspired by her two daughters, Valentina and Sienna, her family and her favorite trends.

"Eyewear are an everyday staple in my life. Most people don't know that I wear prescription glasses, and I never leave the house without a pair of sunglasses. When Privé Revaux came to me with the opportunity to collaborate with them and create my very own collection, I was thrilled and knew I wanted timeless options that could be worn from the street to the red carpet," said Adriana Lima in a statement.

The Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection showcases four styles including The Panther – oversized aviators, available in onyx, toffee, white, and champagne, Love Valentia – named for Adriana Lima's oldest daughter this contemporary shield is available in onyx, white, tortoise, and cameo, Love Sienna – named for Adriana Lima's youngest daughter this hybrid aviator is available in rose gold, blue, black and pink, and The Julia – named for Adriana Lima's beloved grandmother are round shaped, oversized blue light blockers available in black, tortoise, cranberry and pink gradient.

Designed for her loved ones, Adriana Lima's collection features handmade and high-quality materials including lightweight and durable frameworks made from stainless steel, TR90 thermoplastic and triton plastic, paired with customized hardware like five-barrel hinges, polycarbonate and tinted, scratch-resistant lenses, as well as anti-blue light technology in the optical lenses with 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. Additionally, the Privé Revaux signature collapsible case will be feature a soft black velvet exterior exclusively for the collection.

"We are excited to welcome Adriana to the Privé Revaux team," said brand founder, David Schottenstein, in a statement. "Adriana's designs are fresh, fun and heartfelt, just like her style."

The campaign shoot with Adriana Lima took place in Miami with creative direction by celebrity stylists and brand creative directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and photography by Nicholas Maggio.

The Adriana Lima x Privé Revaux collection retails for 39 dollars and 95 cents and is available online at priverevaux.com and exclusively with retail partner Kohl's, both in store and online at Kohls.com.

photo: courtesy of PR Newswire