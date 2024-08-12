AEO awards one million dollars worth of scholarships

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has named 19 new recipients that will receive support under its scholarship programme for 2024, bringing its total value of scholarships awarded to over one million dollars.

Now in the fourth cohort, the latest batch of scholarship students, who continued to be awarded under the AEO Steven A. Davis Scholarship for Social Justice programme, built on the 64 associate scholars that had already received support through the initiative.

Those selected needed to demonstrate their commitment to advancing social justice and driving change in their communities by backing causes focused on mental health advocacy, programming for LGBTQIA+ youth and equality for people of colour.

Each recipient will receive 10,000 dollars per year for up to four years to help pay for tuition, housing and books related to their post-secondary education.

Associates are further offered the opportunity to participate in an experiential programme aiming to help prepare for the corporate world, with the added possibility of matching with an AEO mentor who will be on hand to offer career and personal development guidance during their undergraduate studies.

In a release, executive chairman and chief executive officer of AEO, Jay Schottenstein, said he was proud of this year’s recipients, before stating: “We are a company that has always been deeply committed to equity, access and belonging – which is rooted in a belief that acceptance and education have the power to dismantle racism and discrimination in all forms.

“Our associate scholars are creating positive change in their local communities and we are honoured to reward their pursuit to build a more inclusive and tolerant society through this unique scholarship opportunity that helps them achieve their dreams.”