Africa Fashion Up opens applications for 6th edition in Paris

Africa Fashion Up, a Paris-based platform dedicated to promoting contemporary African fashion, has opened applications for its sixth edition. Organised by the Share Africa Association in collaboration with the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, the 2026 programme will accept submissions from February 17 to April 17.

Founded in 2020 by French-Ivorian model Valérie KA, the initiative supports emerging African designers through mentorship, professional training and international exposure. Five selected talents will take part in an immersive week in Paris, including masterclasses and meetings with major industry players such as Balenciaga, HEC Paris, Galeries Lafayette and Istituto Marangoni.

Finale in Paris

The programme will culminate in a Paris fashion show where winners present their collections to international buyers, media and fashion professionals. Two application categories are available: Fashion Young Leader for emerging designers and Best African Designer for more established brands with registered businesses and retail presence.

Since its launch, Africa Fashion Up has supported 40 designers from more than 24 countries, reflecting the continued growth of Africa’s fashion market and its increasing global visibility.

Applications can be submitted via the official Africa Fashion Up website.