Alaïa to introduce swimwear in 2022

Alaïa is about to get some attention for more than just their luxurious dresses. The brand has announced that under the creative direction of Pieter Mulier they will be launching swimwear. The bathing suits will feature many details that Alaïa is well known for, including eyelets, zips, and open knits.

As for the silhouettes, consumers can expect high-cut one-pieces and swimming jackets instead of a traditional beach cover-up. Other products include a two-piece bandeau bikini and a midi beach skirt. The color palette includes white, blue, green, maroon, and red.

Next month, the products will begin rolling out at Net-a-Porter and Bergdorf Goodman. The products are now available on Alaia’s website.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global swimwear market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the 2021 – 2026 period. This growth makes it a prime category for luxury brands like Alaïa to expand into.