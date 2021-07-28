Alber Elbaz tribute fashion show to close PFW

AZ Factory, the fashion start-up founded by the late Alber Elbaz and Richemont, has confirmed that it will close Paris Fashion Week with a “special homage” fashion show to the designer, who a died from Covid-19 in April.

In a short statement, AZ Factory confirmed that the show titled ‘Love Brings Love’ would take place on October 5 at 8pm CET and will “pay tribute to Alber’s creative vision and his extraordinary love for the fashion family”.

AZ Factory said in June when it unveiled plans to launch the last two collections designed by Elbaz that it was planning a special tribute during Paris Fashion Week with Laurent Malecaze, chief executive officer of AZ Factory, stating: “In the next months, we will come together to honour Alber with a celebration of his life and his visionary work, aiming to bring the same level of passion and love that he brought to us each day.”

The exact details of the tribute show will be “revealed closer to the date,” added AZ Factory.

Based in Paris, AZ Factory marked Elbaz’s long-awaited return to fashion after exiting Lanvin more than five years ago and was one of the most anticipated ready-to-wear debuts in 2021. Elbaz’s vision for AZ Factory was on developing real solutions for women centred around projects rather than collections driven by storytelling and entertainment.

The luxury brand launched with a personality-filled digital presentation during Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2021 that was more of an entertainment show, complete with a presenter, a fitness segment and behind-the-scene production shots.