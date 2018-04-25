Alex and Ani launch new design to benefit Armenia Fund

The jewelry brand Alex and Ani just created a new collaboration in honor of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The lifestyle brand created a ​new line entitled Charity by Design in partnership with the America Fund, an organization that provides humanitarian aid and infrastructure development for the people of Armenia and Artsakh.

The founder and chief executive officer of the brand Carolyn Rafaelian has a personal relationship with the cause as she is the granddaughter of an Armenian immigrant. Rafaelian, who also serves as chief creative officer for the brand, is committed to raising awareness and funds for the Armenian cause. "As children of survivors, together we can make a new, vital, and vibrant Armenia," Rafaelian said in a statement.

Until the end of the year, 20 percent of the purchase price for the Armenia Flower Expendable Necklace, retailed at 38 dollars will benefit the fund. Additionally, 20 percent of the Armenian Flower Expandable Wire Bangle, priced at 28 dollars, will benefit the fund. The flower, known also as a forget-me-not is a sign of remembrance for the Armenian people.

"We are excited about our continued partnership with ALEX AND ANI," Maria Mehranian, president of the Armenia Fund said in a statement. "I thank Carolyn Rafaelian for promoting her roots and her positive vision of changing lives around the world. Ending homelessness in Armenia's earthquake zone is an attainable goal and Alex and Ani is a valuable partner in that endeavor."