Alexa Chung launches YouTube channel

Model, television presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung is adding one more item to her list of occupations: YouTuber. Chung intends to use the new platform to “share unfiltered original content through a host of videos spanning fashion, art, travel and other random things”, according to the description of her very first video.

Commenting on Chung’s debut on the video sharing platform, YouTube’s Fashion and Beauty Director Derek Blasberg said in a statement: “Alexa Chung is one of my favorite people. Of course, she's stylish, but she's also quirky, witty, and has a unique perspective on just about everything. When I came to YouTube, she was one of the first people I thought of to be a partner, and I can't wait to see what she does with us. I'm honoured to be a part of bringing this to life and know that her fans are really going to enjoy this new behind-the-scenes look into the world of Alexa Chung.”

Chung is following in the footsteps of another British fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, who launched a YouTube channel in February to share makeup and fashion tips as well as behind-the-scenes footage of her busy life as a fashion entrepreneur.

Picture: Alexa Chung Facebook