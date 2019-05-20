Alexa Chung to host fashion-themed Netflix show

Alexa Chung will host Netflix’s first fashion show alongside Tan France, the fashion expert from Queer Eye. Named ‘Next in Fashion’, the show will be similar to Project Runway: a designer competition granting the winner a prize of 250,000 US dollars and the opportunity to debut a collection at luxury retailer Net-a-Porter.

“Incredibly excited to be hosting Netflix’s first fashion show, Next in Fashion, alongside my new husband Tan France. Coming soon!”, said Chung on her Instagram. The announcement comes just days after the debut of her YouTube channel .