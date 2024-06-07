Alexander Manufacturing sponsors design by LCF menswear graduate

Scottish luxury fashion manufacturer Alexander Manufacturing is sponsoring a bachelor student at London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London (UAL). The creative in question, Euan Mcdonach is a final year student of the bachelor programme in fashion design technology: menswear at LCF.

Alexander Manufacturing provided Mcdonach with the materials and means to design a coat using Scottish craftsmanship techniques, which was named ‘The Mackintosh Mac’. The design was inspired by the Scottish Mackintosh jacket, an item with a 200-year history, as per a release from the company.

It was constructed using a special method where the garment, made of Fawn rubber coated cotton, is glued together and reinforced by sewing rubberised cotton tape into the seams. This makes the coat completely waterproof.

The garment features the rubberised tape on both sides, making it a reversible outerwear piece. A traditional Glasgow rose motif is added to the back of the cape. The finalised coat took almost three days to complete.

Coat design by Euan Mcdonach, London College of Fashion. Credits: image courtesy of Alexander Manufacturing.

Commenting on the sponsorship in a statement, Paula McIlwraith, head of production and development at Alexander Manufacturing, said: "Supporting young talent is crucial for the future of our industry.”

She continued: “This sponsorship has been a fantastic opportunity for a passionate student to engage with real-world applications of their skills and see their designs brought to life by industry professionals.”

“It has also allowed us to showcase our skill and expertise, bringing Euan's creative vision to life. It was a labour-intensive project, but the result is a beautiful testament to Scottish craftsmanship," she concluded.