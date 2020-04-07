Alexander Wang launches flash archival sale to aid Covid-19 relief

A 72-hour archival flash sale launched by Alexander Wang on Monday committing 20 percent of its proceeds to the UN Foundation’s Covid-19 fund has sold out in under a day.

The New York designer took to Instagram to announce the flash sale, writing: “Social distancing is a must right now, but throughout we remain connected. As we celebrate 15 years together, we look back through the alexanderwang vault, a 72 hour online pop-up of archival pieces launching on April 6, with 20 percent of the net proceeds donated to the @UNFoundation’s #COVID19Fund for @Who.”

The designer announced on Tuesday the vault had sold out after an “overwhelmingly positive response”, but said it is currently being restocked and will notify its newsletter recipients once it is.