Alibaba launches fast fashion app to target Western customers

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has launched allyLikes, a new fast fashion platform aimed at American and European markets. It is also in direct competition with Shein, China’s fast fashion brand that has taken the West by storm.

Both business models are strikingly similar, with Shein’s portal targeting customers outside of china offering new items every week at bargain prices. Referred to as ‘the TikTok of e-commerce’, Shein has become the most downloaded shopping app in the United States, surpassing even Amazon, and conquering Generation Z. Its latest figures may suggest a possible listing on the stock market in the not too distant future.

Allylikes sells everything from affordable jewellery to ready-to-wear with a leather jacket priced at just 30 dollars. The company ships to Europe, including France, Italy and the UK, as well as to the USA and Canada. The app is available in several European languages, including Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.

Similar to other fast fashion players, allyLikes’ strength lies in the speed in which new styles can be listed on its platform, with over 500 new arrivals each week. The platform is also recruiting influencers to promote the brand with perks including sponsored gifts and 50 per cent commissions, said the South China Morning Post.

On Apple’s app store page allyLikes explains: “Refresh and update your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Shipped to you in just two weeks, you won’t have to wait long to pop that new trending look.” It further says its collections are not just for social media posts but are made from good quality fabrics and lists Alibaba as its developer.

Shein set a precedent selling fashion to the West

Alibaba has witnessed Shein’s growing success in the US and Europe and expanding it offer to the western market seems a logical step with its wealth of resources and technical skills.

The project is still in its early stages of launching, with the last app update having taken place just four days ago. Sensor Tower data revealed app download numbers of less than 5,000 worldwide through the iOS App Store and Google Play since September. Meanwhile, Shein recorded five million and Alibaba two million downloads.