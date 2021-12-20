Alicia Keys to be first guest curator for Moncler Select

Moncler Select, a new digital service established by Moncler, is set to launch December 20 with its first guest curation by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys.

The singer, who is already the brand’s global partner and previously hosted Moncler’s Mondogenius digital show, has curated a shoppable editorial of Moncler clothing and accessories on its site. The immersive ‘A Day in NYC’ experience invites users to browse the curation while streaming Key’s new self-titled album.

“We are constantly exploring new and better ways to serve our customers, especially focusing on creating unique experiences that build long lasting relationships with them,” said Moncler chairman and CEO, Remo Ruffini, in a release.

The Moncler Select series is the brand’s latest digital activation on its site, designed to engage consumers with online experiences and guest curations by sport, fashion, business and entertainment personalities.

The Alicia Keys curation will be exclusively available on Moncler’s e-commerce platform from today, with further collaborative curations to follow in 2022.