Amanda Wakeley launches first rental offering with My Wardrobe HQ

Rental and resale platform My Wardrobe HQ is partnering with British luxury designer Amanda Wakeley to launch her first rental offering in the UK and the platform’s first subscription service for a personal designer wardrobe.

My Wardrobe HQ said that the new subscription collaboration with Amanda Wakeley would allow customers to rent more than 300 seasonless luxury items from the designer’s own wardrobe through two different membership tiers. Customers will be able to select two items at a time, including two swaps per month for 59 pounds per month, or four items, including four swaps for 79 pounds per month.

The curated Amanda Wakeley x My Wardrobe HQ subscription rental edit will be available online at My Wardrobe HQ from October 20 and will include pieces such as the blue trouser suit worn by Carrie Johnson at the G7 Summit.

Wakeley said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with My Wardrobe HQ. These pieces are from my more recent personal archive collection and were designed to be effortlessly chic forever pieces - something I have always felt passionate about.

“It fills me with joy to think that they will now be available to a wider audience and hopefully worn for many memorable occasions be it for work, events or everyday life.”

My Wardrobe HQ launches subscription rental offering with Amanda Wakeley

The subscription model marks “the next phase of rental,” explains My Wardrobe HQ, as fashion customers' behaviour continues to change, as they become more aware of sustainable and conscious ways to access luxury, as well as looking for what it calls “everyday fashion moments”.

Sacha Newall, co-founder at My Wardrobe HQ, added: “Amanda Wakeley is a fashion industry icon. We are thrilled that she has chosen to partner with My Wardrobe HQ to offer some of her incredible wardrobe to our customers, and that these wardrobe pieces, made of the finest fabrics, and cut by craftsmen, will educate a new generation about appreciating quality.

“The purpose of My Wardrobe HQ was always to show how fashion should be circular and accessible to anyone who appreciates wearing beautifully made items. This subscription offer gives anyone who is interested in sharing Amanda’s wardrobe thousands of pounds worth of items for less than the cost of one item from the high street. It’s a win for everyone, including the planet.”

This is the latest launch for My Wardrobe HQ, in June, it announced a six-month partnership with Tommy Hilfiger to offer its first-ever recommerce offering in the UK, allowing consumers the opportunity to rent or buy womenswear, footwear and accessories from the brand’s past and current seasons.