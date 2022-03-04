Amazon debuts conscious brand, Amazon Aware

Online retailer giant Amazon has launched its first private brand consisting of consciously created products, all granted third-party certifications.

Amazon Aware includes everything apparel and home to beauty and household goods, each made with sustainably-sourced materials and bio-based ingredients.

Products in the range will be available for customers in Canada, UK, the US and other countries in Europe.

Certifications for products are part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly programme, a ‘store front’ it launched in 2020, and includes the likes of the Higg Index Materials Seal and Global Recycle Standard.

Next to its recycled and eco-friendly apparel line, the brand’s body and hair care products also include Fairtrade natural products and utilise zero plastic packaging.

In a release, Amazon Private Brands vice president, Matt Taddy, said: “We are committed to creating programmes that contribute toward a more sustainable future. Amazon Aware is another step that continues in our commitment to test, learn and innovate, while offering low-priced, everyday essentials to our customers, all with third-party certifications featured in our Climate Pledge Friendly programme.”