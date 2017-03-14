Amazon India Fashion Week will showcase 70 designers

The upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week which starts tomorrow in New Delhi (March 15 to 18, 2017) will have 71 designers showcasing their creations across six shows. Binding them will be a common thread of Indian handloom and textiles.

Veteran designer Madhu Jain will be celebrating 30 years in the industry as a craft revivalist and textile conservationist, along with Krishna Mehta known for bringing Maheshwari fabrics to the limelight. The fashion week is being organized by the Fashion Design Council of India.

A special show dedicated to Indonesian textiles and techniques will take place on the basis of FDCI's partnership with Jakarta Fashion Week to enable a cross-cultural exchange of designer talent between the two platforms. Designers Abraham and Thakore will highlight the irregularity of Indian textures, using pure Indian cottons that are either hand woven or hand printed.

Celebrating a decade in India, the fashion brand Vogue will showcase 55 modern day narratives of Indian traditional drapes. Designer Shaina NC will exhibit around a dozen tussar silk saris, which would be a fusion of her own designs as well as ones inspired by the weavers of Jharkhand. Shaina NC is known for her dedicated efforts to promote Indian handlooms. She will be presenting her collection for the first time at AIFW.