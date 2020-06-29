Amazon launches 2 billion dollar Climate Pledge Fund

Amazon has launched a 2 billion dollar fund to support the development of sustainable technologies and services to help itself and other companies become net zero carbon by 2040.

The Climate Pledge Fund will invest in companies spanning different industries such as transportation and logistics, energy generation, and manufacturing.

“The Climate Pledge Fund will look to invest in the visionary entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably,” said Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in a statement.

“Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises. Each prospective investment will be judged on its potential to accelerate the path to zero carbon and help protect the planet for future generations.”

In 2019, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a climate pledge to become net zero carbon across its businesses by 2040, and to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.