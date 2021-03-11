Amazon Music app to feature artist apparel and merchandise

Amazon Music has announced the integration of artist merchandise within its mobile app to create a new customer shopping experience.

Artist merchandise will now appear in the Amazon Music app on participating artists’ pages, side-by-side with their songs, albums, live streams, and music videos.

Featured artists include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, King Princess, and Gucci Mane, with more exclusive offerings, such as limited edition new apparel lines from Selena Gomez, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, and Florida Georgia Line.

Artist merchandise available for purchase includes hoodies, graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, totes, hats, phone cases, and more.

“Fashion is an inseparable part of music and culture, and with the addition of merchandise to the Amazon Music app, we’re making it easier for artists to connect with their fans through our app,” stated Sean McMullan, Amazon Music’s director of artist product and service, in a release.

“It’s long been Amazon Music’s mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today’s launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time.”