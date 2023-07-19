Amazon presents 25 fashion sketches created by IED Roma students

After the official presentation on May 10 in Florence, the fashion design project 'Dress your story' by Amazon, created in collaboration with the European Institute of Design (IED) in Rome and the small Tuscan textile company Dalle Piane Cashmere, has taken shape. The company unveiled the 25 fashion sketches inspired by the stories of the employees involved, giving a preview of how their stories and passions influenced the creative process.

In recent weeks, the students of IED Roma's Fashion design course have had the opportunity to meet and get to know the 25 people chosen for the special initiative aimed at representing, in an original and unconventional way, the values of equity, inclusion and diversity that according to Amazon characterise the company.

This dialogue between the future designers and Amazon employees allowed the IED students to take on a completely new challenge, imagining a garment based on the interests, passions and experience of each individual employee.

"The energy and creativity of young people constitute a resource of which Amazon is absolutely aware. As demonstrated by Amazon's numerous collaborations with leading Italian universities, this is a project that has excellence as its common thread. The excellence of Made in Italy, the excellence of Italian style and the excellence of our people," Elena Ceccolini, diversity, equity and inclusion operations manager at Amazon, said in a statement.

The next Dress your story event is scheduled for the autumn when employees will walk the catwalk, during a real fashion show, wearing creations designed by the students of IED Roma and produced by Dalle Piane Cashmere.

